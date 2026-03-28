'You Won't Be Able to AI Your Way Through' These Classes

The assignment involves no laptop, no chatbot, and no technology of any kind. In fact, there's no pen or paper, either. Instead, students in Chris Schaffer's biomedical engineering class at Cornell University have to speak directly to an instructor in what he calls an "oral defense." A growing number of college professors say they're turning to oral exams, and combining a variety of old-fashioned and cutting-edge techniques, to help address a crisis in higher education, per the AP . "You won't be able to AI your way through an oral exam," says Schaffer. Educators are no longer naively wondering if students will use generative AI to do their homework for them—a big question now is how to determine what students are actually learning.

College instructors across the US are noticing troubling new trends as generative AI becomes more sophisticated. Take-home essays and other written assignments are coming back perfect—but when students are asked to explain their work, they can't. The long-term impact of AI use on critical thinking remains to be seen, but educators worry students increasingly see the hard work of thinking as optional.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Emily Hammer, an associate professor of Middle Eastern languages and cultures, now pairs oral exams with written papers in her seminar classes. "It comes across as if we're trying to prevent cheating," Hammer says. "That's not why we're doing this. We're doing this because students are actually losing skills, losing cognitive capacity and creativity." Oral exams aren't traditionally part of the modern American undergrad system, unlike certain European universities. Some US colleges saw a move toward oral exams during the pandemic to address concerns about online cheating, and interest has intensified since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022.

NYU professor Panos Ipeirotis unveiled an AI-powered oral exam last semester for the final exam in a class on AI product management. Students log in from home, and a voice cloned from a business school professor greets them. The chatbot starts with questions about a final group project, then drills into details based on each student's answers. If the student stumbles, the AI agent offers clues, along with criticism and positive feedback. "I want oral exams everywhere now," says Ipeirotis, who designed the tool with ElevenLabs, a company that develops generative AI voice agents to conduct job interviews. "I don't trust written assignments anymore to be the result of actual thinking." More here.