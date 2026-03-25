Report: US Touted Narco Raid That Actually Destroyed a Farm

The dramatic blast US officials touted as proof they were "now bombing Narco Terrorists on land" in Ecuador may have wiped out a small dairy operation, not a cartel camp, according to a New York Times investigation. The strike earlier this month near the village of San Martín was showcased by the Pentagon and Ecuador's government as a joint hit on a drug traffickers' training site tied to a Colombian armed group. But the Times, which visited the site and interviewed the farm's owner, workers, residents, and human rights lawyers, reports the target was a 350-acre cattle and dairy farm whose owner says he has no links to trafficking. "It's an outrage," he said. "There's no logic."