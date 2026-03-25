Kennedy Ally Quits Vaccine Panel, Cites 'Sabotage'

One of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s most prominent vaccine allies is walking away from the CDC vaccine panel now sidelined by a judge. Robert Malone, a physician and biochemist known for questioning the seriousness of COVID-19 and promoting unsupported claims about it, said Tuesday he is stepping down as vice chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices after a clash with Health and Human Services officials over whether to appeal a court ruling that undercut the committee's authority, Roll Call reports. A federal judge last week blocked the panel's recent overhauls to the childhood vaccine schedule and cast doubt on the legality of the committee itself, preventing it from meeting until the case is resolved.

Malone, who was installed last year as part of Kennedy's sweeping purge of all 17 prior members and their replacement with largely vaccine skeptics, had said there would not be an appeal, a claim contradicted by HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon. Malone then told Roll Call that that was "the last straw" and that he was "done with the CDC and ACIP." "I do not like drama, and have better things to do," he said. Speaking to the New York Times, he cited "hundreds of hours of uncompensated labor, incredible hate from many quarters, hostile press, internal bickering, weaponized leaking, sabotage" and said he wouldn't join "a relaunched ACIP" if offered.

Last week, Malone told the Times that the judge had "slandered me" by concluding that the panelists "appear distinctly unqualified" to make vaccine recommendations. Malone, who was the first person to use mRNA technology, though not in vaccines, said the judge "completely overlooked my actual CV and experience." Malone had favored scaling back COVID vaccine recommendations and emphasizing doctor consultations over broad "propaganda" campaigns. Another panelist, Dr. Joseph Hibbeln, tells the Times "it is good that Dr. Malone wishes now to decrease drama regarding vaccines," though that "contrasts with his prior dramatic and confusing statements."