Tick-Borne Meat Allergy Emerges as Growing Threat

A meat allergy that starts with a tick bite is no longer a medical oddity, and doctors are now tying it to deaths. The New York Times reports on the rapid spread of alpha-gal syndrome , an allergy triggered by the lone star tick that can make people have reactions hours after eating beef, pork, or other mammal products, as well as see reactions to certain drugs and medical materials derived from animal tissue. What's behind it: Tick saliva features a sugar molecule (the so-called alpha-gal), which, when administered via a tick bite, can spur a person's immune system to go into overdrive. That means that the next time that individual encounters alpha-gal—which is also found in the tissue of various mammal meat that humans consume—an allergic reaction can ensue.

That reaction, which the Mayo Clinic notes typically takes place from two to six hours after eating the offending product, can entail hives, itchy skin, face swelling, shortness of breath or wheezing, diarrhea, or vomiting. The most severe cases have arisen after suspected allergic reactions after a hamburger, beef tacos, and even heart surgery, though so far there've only been a handful of fatalities. The CDC estimates up to 450,000 Americans may have had the condition from 2010 to 2022, with hot spots stretching from Long Island and Virginia to Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Ozarks. New research suggests a sizable share of people in some states carry alpha-gal antibodies, raising questions about links to gut issues, heart disease, and how many cases doctors may be missing. More here for the full medical detective story, and the human toll.