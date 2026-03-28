You've Been Overlooking the Power of Your Butt

Turns out the muscle you sit on may be your best bet for staying on your feet as you age. In the New York Times, Hilary Achauer reports that the gluteal muscles—long treated as an aesthetic obsession—are emerging as a quiet driver of longevity and independence, key to balance and fall prevention. Physical therapists and gerontology experts say strong glutes steady the pelvis, protect the knees and lower back, and act as shock absorbers every time you walk, climb stairs, or stand up. "If your butt's not doing its job, your knee collapses inward. So your hip will internally rotate, and that motion creates a lot of problems," Christopher Powers, co-director of the Musculoskeletal Biomechanics Research Laboratory at USC, told Super Age in a January report.