Savannah Guthrie's First TV Interview: 'We Are in Agony'

Savannah Guthrie is using her own platform to spotlight the mystery that has kept her off TV for weeks: the disappearance in Arizona of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie . In an emotional sit-down with Today co-host Hoda Kotb, previewed on Wednesday, the younger Guthrie described her family's "unbearable" ordeal and pleaded, "Someone needs to do the right thing ... She needs to come home now," per NBC News . Savannah, who wept along with Kotb during the interview, said she wakes up nightly thinking of how terrified her mom must've been, calling it "unthinkable," but she added that "those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face."

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, after she failed to appear for an online church service; she was last seen the previous night after dinner at her daughter Annie Guthrie's Tucson-area residence. Authorities say the case is being treated as a possible abduction or kidnapping. Investigators have released footage of an armed, masked person they call a suspect, apparently tampering with a camera at Nancy's home; the doorbell camera went offline at 1:47am that night. The FBI says it's seeking a man around 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with an average build, who was carrying a black Ozark Trail hiker's backpack. Blood belonging to Nancy was found on her porch, and investigators may use genetic genealogy on unidentified DNA from inside the house.

Savannah Guthrie's colleagues also spoke up after her interview, per People. "There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah," Kotb said, while another Today co-host, Carson Daly, was left crying afterward as well. "It's gut-wrenching to watch someone you love so much be still ... in this tortured limbo state," Daly noted. "Yet, to still show so much resilience and grace among it all." The Guthrie family has put up a $1 million reward, with the FBI adding $50,000, as Savannah prepares to return to Today while continuing to push for answers. The AP reports that her full interview will be aired Thursday and Friday on Today.