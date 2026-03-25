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Iran war

Iran Has Received Trump's 15-Point Ceasefire Proposal

By way of intermediaries from Pakistan
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 25, 2026 8:05 AM CDT
Iran Has Received Trump's 15-Point Ceasefire Proposal
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage after airstrikes targeting Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, March 7, 2026.   (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

US officials said late Tuesday that Iran had been sent a 15-point plan to end the war, and Pakistani officials confirmed on Wednesday that Iran got it. The plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from the government of Pakistan, which has offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, a source tells the AP. More:

  • What the US seeks: The Wall Street Journal reports the proposal would reportedly require Tehran to dismantle its three main nuclear facilities, halt all uranium enrichment at home, freeze ballistic-missile development, ease support for regional proxies, and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

  • What Iran would get: In exchange, Washington would lift nuclear-related sanctions and help oversee a civilian nuclear program.
  • Nothing new: The Journal reports the plan largely mirrors a prewar offer made by President Trump before the war began on Feb. 28. The Guardian's sources paint it as even older, saying it's based on a plan that was shared with Iran in late May 2025.
  • Tough prospects: In the AP's view, any talks between the US and Iran would face monumental challenges. Many of Washington's objectives, particularly over Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, remain difficult to achieve, and it is not clear who in Iran's government has the authority or would be willing to negotiate.

  • Tough prospects II: Bloomberg sees a similarly uphill battle, reporting Tehran is "signaling little willingness to compromise." Bloomberg flags a Wednesday comment from Iran's armed forces to that end: "The level of your internal conflicts has reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves," the statement said, per state-run IRIB News.

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