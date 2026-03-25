America's Super-Rich Are Quietly Multiplying

A growing slice of Americans are quietly sliding into the "ultrawealthy" lane, and reshaping the economy as they go. The Wall Street Journal charts the rise of households worth tens of millions, or even hundreds of millions of dollars, a group that now numbers about 430,000 in the US with at least $30 million, and roughly 74,000 with $100 million or more, per economist Owen Zidar's analysis of Federal Reserve data. Their ranks have expanded far faster than the overall population, powered by soaring stock prices, high-value private investments, and the spiking worth of small and midsize businesses.