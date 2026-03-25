Iran Has 5 Demands of Its Own

The Trump administration's 15-point proposal for ending the war in Iran did not get a warm reception. The AP reports that Iran has rejected the plan, citing Iranian state television's English-language broadcaster, which quoted an anonymous official. The Guardian reports the official characterized the asks as "excessive" and said "Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met."

The Wall Street Journal offers a similar report, saying Iran's information council—part of the government's communications arm—dismissed the plan as a wish list of goals that hadn't come to pass through the use of force. "Trump's statements are false and should not be taken seriously," it said.

But Reuters describes the door as not being fully shut; it quotes a senior Iranian official as saying the view on the proposal was "not positive" but that it is still being reviewed. Reuters separately reports that Pakistan, which delivered the proposal, is still waiting for a reply.

The Guardian adds that the senior political security official quoted on Press TV shared five conditions that Tehran seeks:

A stop to "aggression and assassinations."

An end to the war on Iran and "all resistance groups" in the region.

"Concrete" guarantees of no future military action against Iran.

Reparations and war-damage payments.

Recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.