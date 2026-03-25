A 1,400-Year-Old Role Is Now Held by a Woman

A 1,400-year-old ritual looked very different on Wednesday, when the Church of England formally installed Sarah Mullally as the 106th archbishop of Canterbury—and the first woman ever to lead the church and serve as spiritual head of the global Anglican Communion. The 90-minute ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral began with her knocking three times on the great west door and entering to a welcome from local schoolchildren; the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prime Minister Keir Starmer were among those in the pews. You can read the text of the sermon that Mullally, a former chief nursing officer for England, gave here.