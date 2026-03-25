Meta Cuts 700 More Jobs

It's been a rough week for Meta in court, and a mixed one for its employees: The company has announced job cuts for some workers and massive potential executive payouts for others. The company shed about 700 roles, largely in its Reality Labs division, plus some recruiting, sales, and Facebook positions, as it continues to redirect resources toward artificial intelligence. The Wednesday layoffs affect a small slice of Meta's roughly 78,000 workers but underscore Mark Zuckerberg's push to build "superintelligence" and lean more heavily on AI tools that he has suggested could let smaller teams do more, the New York Times reports.

Meta cut more than 1,000 jobs in Reality Labs earlier this year. Sources tell CNBC that some of the employees are being offered new roles within the company, though they may have to relocate. The cuts landed less than a day after Meta rolled out a new stock-option plan for six senior executives that could be worth up to $921 million each over five years if Meta hits aggressive growth targets, including a $9 trillion valuation by 2031. The program, Meta's first executive stock-option award since its 2012 IPO, excludes Zuckerberg and is billed as necessary to keep pace with AI rivals.

The restructuring news came as a Los Angeles jury found Meta liable for harming a young Instagram user with allegedly addictive design features, a verdict that may invite further legal challenges over social media's impact on users. On Tuesday, a jury in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $375 million for violating state law by misleading users about how safe its platforms are for children.