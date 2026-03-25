TSA Boss Warns That Some Airports Might Have to Close

The Transportation Security Administration may have to shut down operations at some airports as travelers are experiencing record waiting times, the agency's acting head said Wednesday, as the latest offer to end a funding impasse met fierce resistance in Congress. The TSA's Ha Nguyen McNeill described the mounting hardships facing unpaid airport workers—piling up bills and eviction notices, even selling their blood to make ends meet—and warned that lawmakers must ensure "this never happens again," the AP reports.

"This is a dire situation," she testified at a House hearing, warning of potential airport closures. "At this point, we have to look at all options on the table. And that does require us to, at some point, make very difficult choices as to which airports we might try to keep open and which ones we might have to shut down as our callout rates increase."