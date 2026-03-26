FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf, Claims NDA Is Illegal

FKA Twigs is back in court, this time targeting the nondisclosure agreement she says was quietly weaponized against her by ex Shia LaBeouf. In a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, the singer—born Tahliah Barnett—claims LaBeouf tried to squeeze "exorbitant" money from her over a settlement-related NDA she argues is illegal under California law, Rolling Stone reports. Barnett sued LaBeouf over alleged sexual battery, assault, and mental abuse, and that lawsuit was settled last year and produced the NDA in question, People reports. His new push allegedly stems from an October interview in which Barnett said she did not feel "safe" after their relationship and was focused on helping other survivors—remarks her suit describes as "laudable, generic, and benign" and not a breach of any agreement.