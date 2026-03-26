FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf, Claims NDA Is Illegal

FKA Twigs is back in court, this time targeting the nondisclosure agreement she says was quietly weaponized against her by ex Shia LaBeouf. In a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, the singer—born Tahliah Barnett—claims LaBeouf tried to squeeze "exorbitant" money from her over a settlement-related NDA she argues is illegal under California law, Rolling Stone reports. Barnett sued LaBeouf over alleged sexual battery, assault, and mental abuse, and that lawsuit was settled last year and produced the NDA in question, People reports. His new push allegedly stems from an October interview in which Barnett said she did not feel "safe" after their relationship and was focused on helping other survivors—remarks her suit describes as "laudable, generic, and benign" and not a breach of any agreement.
Barnett's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, says the NDA violates California's STAND Act, which bars confidentiality clauses in settlements tied to sexual assault and harassment. The filing argues LaBeouf's arbitration claim was frivolous on multiple grounds and notes that while his lawyers pressed Barnett, the actor was arrested in New Orleans and later spoke at length on YouTube about their relationship, allegedly undermining his own confidentiality demands. Barnett is asking a judge to declare the NDA invalid and cover her legal fees, saying she's pursuing the case not for money but to prevent other survivors from being "bullied or silenced" by similar agreements. LaBeouf's arbitration demand was ultimately dropped, per the Hollywood Reporter, but Barnett argues he's trying to illegally keep her from discussing issues of sexual violence.