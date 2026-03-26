Zelensky Says Russia Is Blackmailing the US

Russia is reportedly gearing up to arm Iran, the very ally that's been arming it. Western intelligence officials say Moscow is close to completing a delivery of drones, as well as medicine and food, to Iran—a shift that would mark Russia's first confirmed supply of lethal hardware to Tehran since the US and Israel launched a war against the country, per the Financial Times. The talks on drone transfers began in secret days after US and Israeli strikes began, officials say, with deliveries to be made by the end of the month. Russia has already been providing Iran with satellite imagery, targeting data, and other intelligence, and one senior Western official said the goal now is to bolster both Iran's combat power and the stability of its government.