United Says It's First Airline in North America to Do This

United is pitching an economy-class daybed of sorts for your next 10-hour slog. The airline on Tuesday unveiled the "United Relax Row," a three-seat block in its regular Economy section that converts into a couch-style lounge after takeoff, slated to debut in 2027 on long-haul routes, reports NBC News . Marketed especially to families with young kids and couples, the setup features leg rests that flip up to form a flat surface (check out a visual here ), plus a fitted mattress pad, pillows, blankets, a kids travel kit, and even a stuffed toy.

United says the rows will sit between the standard Economy section and United Premium Plus and will roll out on more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 jets by 2030, with up to a dozen such rows on each aircraft. The airline calls itself the first in North America to offer this type of seating. Pricing and booking details—including whether pets will be allowed in the section—haven't yet been released.

USA Today notes that United joins some international carriers that already offer lie-flat seating in economy class, including Lufthansa, Air New Zealand, and All Nippon Airways. "Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort," says Andrew Nocella, the carrier's chief commercial officer, in a release. Online, at least one user responded, "Can't wait to try," while United replied by dubbing the concept a "game-changer," per NBC.