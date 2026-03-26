First Bond Girl Says She Was Victim of $23M Scam

Italian authorities have impounded $23 million worth of property, artworks, and financial assets in and around Florence that were allegedly purchased with money stolen from original Bond girl Ursula Andress, Italy's financial police said in a statement on Thursday. The seizures were the result of an investigation launched after Andress reported to Swiss authorities that she had been swindled out of assets by financial advisers, the AP reports.

The 90-year-old former Bond girl told Swiss newspaper Blick in January that she had been defrauded out of 18 million Swiss francs, approximately 20 million euros or $23 million, by her long-time financial adviser over an eight-year period. The newspaper said the adviser had died in the meantime.