Savannah Guthrie's Fear: 'I Brought This to Her Bedside'

Savannah Guthrie fears the job that made her a household name may have put her mother in danger. In her first interview since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson-area home seven weeks ago, the Today co-anchor told Hoda Kotb she can't shake the possibility that her celebrity made her mother a target, per NBC News . Her brother, a military veteran, quickly suspected a kidnapping for ransom, she said. "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.'"

Authorities say Nancy was last seen Jan. 31 after dinner at her daughter Annie's house; she was reported missing the next day. Guthrie says the family initially thought Nancy might have been taken to a hospital by paramedics because the back doors of the home "were propped open." But they quickly realized the theory didn't add up: Nancy's phone and purse were inside the home, there was blood on the front step, and a doorbell camera had been removed.

Investigators have released video of a masked, armed suspect and are probing ransom letters; Savannah believes two of them are genuine. "I don't know that it's because she's my mom, and somebody thought, 'That lady has money, we could make a quick buck.' I mean that would make sense," Guthrie said, per CNN. But "to think that I brought this to her bedside" is "too much to bear," she added. "If it is me, I'm so sorry." Until the family knows for certain what happened, there can be no peace, Guthrie said, urging anyone who knows something to "do the right thing."