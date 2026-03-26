He Rented Airbnb to 7. Up to 800 Showed Up

The owner of an Airbnb rental property in North Texas says he approved a party of seven people—not the hundreds who showed up. Police in Celina say between 500 and 800 teens and young adults flooded the home on Choate Parkway on Saturday after a party was advertised on social media, per Fox News . There was more than noise complaints: Police Chief John Cullison said 911 callers reported shots fired and men with guns making threats at the front gate, prompting a swift police response.

Officers arriving on scene discovered the massive party and moved in as the crowd dispersed, later hearing "multiple gunshots" and searching the home, per People. No gunshot victims were found. Two people were arrested: one on a minor DUI charge and another on an unrelated aggravated assault warrant. Homeowner Kishore Karlapudi said the house was left heavily damaged, with broken fixtures, furniture piled in the garage, and blood on sheets and towels. "The granite countertop was broken because it looks like kids danced on those," he told KDFW, which has photos of the damage. "We were totally shocked."