Trump Says 2 Justices He Appointed 'Sicken Him'

President Trump isn't just unhappy with the Supreme Court, he's calling out two of his own picks to it. At a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington on Wednesday, the president ripped Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett for joining a 6–3 ruling that struck down his use of "reciprocal" tariffs, CNBC reports. He didn't name the two justices, but referred to them as two of the people he appointed. "Two of the people that voted for that, I appointed, and they sicken me," Trump said, per Fox News . "They sicken me because they're bad for our country."

"Bad courts in this country are costing us a tremendous amount of money," Trump told the fundraising dinner. He accused the Supreme Court of costing the US "hundreds of billions of dollars" by refusing to shield the government from having to refund as much as $165 billion in tariffs paid by American importers. "All they needed was a sentence ... and they couldn't care less," Trump said. "They couldn't care less." Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the court since the February ruling. Earlier this month, he slammed the court as a "weaponized, and unjust Political Organization" that is "hurting our Country, and will continue to do."

The tariffs case, Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump, centered on whether the president could rely on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to unilaterally slap tariffs on imports. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said the statute's wording could not support such sweeping authority. Gorsuch and Barrett joined that opinion; Trump's third appointee, Brett Kavanaugh, dissented alongside Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

In response to the ruling, the administration has turned to other trade laws, including Section 122 and Section 301 of the Trade Act, to impose new tariffs.