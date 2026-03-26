US Population Growth Slows Amid Immigration Backlash

Population growth rates in US metro areas dropped the steepest last year in communities along the border with Mexico due to declines in immigrants, while counties along Florida's Gulf Coast lost residents due to a series of hurricanes, according to population estimates released Thursday by the US Census Bureau. The estimates showed that a majority of metro areas and counties had slower population gains last year, which the agency attributed primarily to a slowdown in international migration, per the AP . A year earlier, an influx of immigrants had helped urban areas recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The average growth rate for metro areas fell from 1.1% in 2024 to 0.6% in 2025.

The figures, covering one year through July 1, 2025, reflect the initial months of President Trump's second term and the beginning of his administration's immigration crackdown. With an aging America and birth rates in the United States declining over the past two decades, immigration has become an important source of growth in many communities. "With so little natural increase, migration determines whether an area grows or declines, particularly in the big metro cores that have continuous domestic out-migration and are dependent on immigration," says University of New Hampshire demographer Kenneth Johnson.

Three metro areas along the southern border stretching from Arizona to Texas had the steepest drops in population growth rates in 2025. The growth rate in Laredo, Texas, dropped from 3.2% to 0.2%. It went from 3.3% to 1.4% in Yuma, Arizona, and declined from 1.2% into negative territory at -0.7% in El Centro, California. All three experienced growth in 2024 due to an influx of thousands of immigrants. Meanwhile, two destructive hurricanes, Helene and Milton, tore through Gulf Coast counties in Florida in fall 2024, causing residents to leave, per population estimates. Taylor County, ravaged by the hurricanes in Florida's Big Bend area, had the steepest growth rate decline among US counties last year, with a -2.2% drop.

Pinellas County, home to St. Petersburg, lost almost 12,000 residents, the second most in the country, trailing only Los Angeles County, which has been losing population all decade. The New York metro area slid from growing by the most people in 2024 to ranking No. 13 in 2025 due to the drop in immigrants. Instead, two perennial growth powerhouses this decade, the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas, topped the list, followed by metro areas for Atlanta, Phoenix, and Charlotte, North Carolina. More here.