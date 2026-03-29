Lawmakers Warn VPN Use May Let NSA Spy on You

Firing up that VPN to shield your privacy might be doing the opposite, a group of Democratic lawmakers warns. Six members of Congress have asked Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to publicly say whether Americans who route their internet traffic through overseas VPN servers are effectively being treated as foreigners under US surveillance rules, reports Wired . If so, they would lose constitutional protections against warrantless monitoring in the process.

Their concern centers on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which lets agencies scoop up communications of people abroad and is up for renewal next month. Declassified rules say that if a person's location is unknown, the NSA and Pentagon presume they're not American. The letter, signed by Sens. Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, Alex Padilla, and Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Sara Jacobs, also flags similar risks under Executive Order 12333, which governs even broader foreign surveillance. They want Gabbard to spell out whether VPN use changes Americans' privacy rights—and what, if anything, users can do to protect themselves. Read the full story.