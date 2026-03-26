The DOJ Wants Records From 3 Top Medical Schools

The Trump administration is now scrutinizing how three US medical schools decide who gets in. The Justice Department has launched civil rights investigations into the admissions practices at Stanford, the Ohio State University, and UC San Diego, demanding seven years of detailed applicant data, including test scores, ZIP codes, and any legacy and donor ties. Those who don't comply by April 24 risk disruptions to their federal funding, reports the New York Times .

Officials are also seeking internal communications on diversity, equity, and inclusion, plus any exchanges with drug companies about admissions. In letters to the schools, civil rights chief Harmeet Dhillon said the probe centers on "possible race discrimination in medical school admissions." The Times reports the inquiries were not prompted by complaints but initiated by the department, whose past "civil rights investigations into admissions processes have tended to focus on potential discrimination against white applicants." All three schools, among the top recipients of NIH grants, confirmed receipt of the letters and say they comply with anti-discrimination rules.

The Times reports that of the roughly 100,000 students who currently attend US medical schools, about 42% are white, 28% are Asian, and 8% are Black. The Ohio State medical school's enrollment largely syncs with those numbers. The two other schools have a larger percentage of Asian students and about half as many white students; Stanford's enrollment is 13% Black, while UC San Diego's is 6% Black.