Judge Upholds State's Photo Voter ID Mandate

NAACP chapters had accused Republicans of discriminatory intent
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 26, 2026 4:25 PM CDT
Photo Voter ID Law Withstands Challenge in North Carolina
Sasha Dix holds his "I voted" sticker after voting at TC Roberson High School on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.   (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

A federal judge upheld North Carolina's photo voter identification law on Thursday, rejecting arguments by civil rights groups that Republicans enacted the requirement with discriminatory intent against Black and Latino voters. The decision by US District Judge Loretta Biggs, who presided in spring 2024 over a nonjury trial in a lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and several local chapters, is a huge legal victory for Republican legislative leaders who passed the law in late 2018—weeks after voters approved a constitutional amendment backing the idea. The state Supreme Court also upheld the law in 2023. The NAACP can appeal Biggs' decision, the AP reports.

After overcoming legal obstacles, the ID mandate under the 2018 law was carried out for the first time in the fall 2023 municipal elections. More than 5.7 million registered voters in the ninth-largest state also were subject to it in November 2024 when they cast ballots for president, governor, and a host of statewide and local offices. And another 1.5 million voters cast ballots under the law during the recent March 3 primary.

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