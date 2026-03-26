Judge Upholds State's Photo Voter ID Mandate

A federal judge upheld North Carolina's photo voter identification law on Thursday, rejecting arguments by civil rights groups that Republicans enacted the requirement with discriminatory intent against Black and Latino voters. The decision by US District Judge Loretta Biggs, who presided in spring 2024 over a nonjury trial in a lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and several local chapters, is a huge legal victory for Republican legislative leaders who passed the law in late 2018—weeks after voters approved a constitutional amendment backing the idea. The state Supreme Court also upheld the law in 2023. The NAACP can appeal Biggs' decision, the AP reports.