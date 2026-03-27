Trump Casts His Eye Toward Historic Treaty Room

President Trump is weighing another change to the White House, talking about converting the historic Treaty Room into a guest bedroom with an updated bathroom, the New York Times reports. The room, located in the second-floor residential quarters, has served as a Cabinet meeting space, a presidential office, and the setting for major treaties and wartime addresses dating back to the 19th century. President Kennedy signed the nuclear test ban treaty there in 1963.

The Treaty Room discussion came during a Feb. 6 tour that Trump led for a small group that included members of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House and the Commission of Fine Arts, several attendees said. Rodney Mims Cook Jr., chair of the commission and a Trump appointee, said the president talked about enlarging and modernizing the existing Truman-era bathroom. Cook characterized the gathering as informal, though Trump briefly asked for a show of hands in support of his ideas, prompting the preservation committee's executive secretary, a National Park Service official, to leave the room out of concern it might be treated as a formal vote, according to one account. Asked about Trump's remodeling plans, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, "President Trump is the builder-in-chief," adding that the president will continue to change the White House. The Times piece can be found here.