Coming Soon to Currency: Trump's Signature

For the first time, a sitting US president's signature will appear on American paper money. The Treasury Department announced Thursday that President Trump's name will go on all denominations of US currency, per the AP . The change ends a run dating to 1861 of displaying only the treasurer's signature on federal notes, Reuters reports. The first $100 bills carrying Trump's signature along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's are scheduled to be printed in June. Other denominations will follow.

The move is the latest instance of Trump putting his name and likeness on American cultural institutions, per the AP, following his renaming of the US Institute of Peace, the Kennedy Center performing arts venue, and a new class of battleships, among other self-tributes. Earlier this month, a federal arts commission approved the design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin bearing Trump's image for the 250th celebration. Bessent called the latest move fitting for the semiquincentennial, citing economic growth, financial stability, and "lasting dollar dominance" during Trump's second term. Trump's signature will remain until a future administration decides to remove it, per Vanity Fair.

"There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name," Bessent said in a statement. Treasury officials said the overall designs of the bills will remain the same apart from the signature swap, per Reuters. Federal law gives the department leeway to redesign notes to combat counterfeiting, while requiring elements such as the phrase "In God We Trust" and limiting portraits to deceased individuals.