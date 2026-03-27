Judge Blocks Pentagon's Controversial Anthropic Move

A federal judge just told the Pentagon it went too far in trying to sideline one of Silicon Valley's biggest AI players, the Washington Post reports. On Thursday, US District Judge Rita F. Lin temporarily blocked a Defense Department order that had branded Anthropic—the US-based AI lab behind the Claude system—a "supply-chain risk," grouping it with companies tied to adversarial governments. Lin said officials had likely broken the law and appeared to be punishing Anthropic for publicly pushing limits on how its AI should be used by the US military, including opposing deployment in mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. The temporary injunction will remain in place while the court hears Anthropic's case against the Pentagon, the Guardian reports.

Lin called the government's stance an "Orwellian notion" that a US firm can be cast as a potential saboteur simply for disagreeing with government policy. Her order stops the Trump administration from taking broad punitive steps against Anthropic, though it doesn't force the Pentagon to keep doing business with the company. Anthropic, which says the national-security label has chilled customers and could cost it billions, welcomed the ruling. A separate, related case is still pending in a federal appeals court in Washington, even as the military continues relying on Claude while planning a shift away from it. In both cases, Anthropic argues the federal government is violating the First Amendment, Axios reports. The Pentagon did not immediately comment.