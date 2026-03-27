Mom Missing 24 Years Reunites With Her Daughter

The missing-person case that shadowed Amanda Smith's life for 24 years ended Thursday on the steps of a North Carolina courthouse. There, she finally embraced her mother, Michele Hundley Smith, who vanished in December 2001, NBC News reports. Smith said she was going Christmas shopping at a Kmart in Martinsville, Va., but never returned home, per the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. She was located in February, but said she didn't want to be found .

Authorities say Michele, then 38, left on her own amid what she later described as "domestic issues," and for years did not want her whereabouts disclosed—even to family. A tip led deputies to her, alive and well in North Carolina. Days after being found, she was arrested over a decades-old failure to appear in court tied to a 2001 DWI charge, and Amanda was at her side for Thursday's arraignment. "Life's too short for me to hold a grudge," Amanda told WXII, adding, "We only get one life, and I want my mom in it." Michele, who has two daughters and a son, is due back in court April 23. The DWI charge dates to Nov. 11, 2001, about a month before Smith disappeared; the court date she missed was on Dec. 27, 2001, weeks after her disappearance, People reports.