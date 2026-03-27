Flight Attendant Goes Missing on Layover

An American Airlines flight attendant has vanished during a layover in Colombia, and investigators suspect he may have been drugged, ABC News reports. Eric Fernando Gutiérrez Molina arrived in Medellín on March 21 on a flight from Miami and was last seen early Sunday after leaving a club in the city's El Poblado neighborhood with a man and a woman, the city's security secretary said.

Local authorities are probing the possible drugging as they search for Gutiérrez Molina. American Airlines said it is working with law enforcement and supporting his family. The US State Department said it is aware of the case, is closely monitoring developments, and stands ready to provide consular assistance. The 32-year-old's longtime partner tells CBS News Gutiérrez Molina went out with a fellow flight attendant, and that she was disoriented and couldn't remember parts of the evening. "We don't want to disclose anything that happened to her, but she was also a victim of whatever Fernando is going through right now," he says. "She was disoriented, but she was able to make it back to the layover hotel."