OpenAI Drops Plan to Release Erotic Chatbot

OpenAI's experiment with a sexually explicit chatbot has been shoved to the back burner—and there's no date for when, or if, it might resurface. The company has halted its "adult mode" project indefinitely, saying it wants to conduct long-term research on how intimate chats with AI affect users and society, particularly in the absence of hard data on those impacts, the Financial Times reports. Sources tell the FT that the shelved erotic model, internally dubbed "Citron mode," had sparked concern among employees and investors about risks to minors, unhealthy emotional dependence, and alignment with the company's stated mission to benefit humanity.

The FT's sources say the release had already been delayed amid internal debate over whether to entirely scrap the plan. Sources told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month that members of OpenAI's council of advisers on wellbeing and AI were "unanimous—and furious" in January when OpenAI said it was pressing ahead with the erotic chatbot despite their concerns. One adviser warned that the company could be creating a "sexy suicide coach," the sources said. Technical hurdles also loomed, from retraining systems long tuned to avoid explicit content to filtering out illegal material in sexual datasets. OpenAI has recently rolled out an age-estimation tool to help keep teens away from adult content, though it reportedly misclassifies users more than 10% of the time.

The move is part of a broader retrenchment: OpenAI is dropping what executives call "side quests," including its Sora video tool and a social app, to focus on core products like ChatGPT and coding assistants that may be folded into a single "super app." TechCrunch notes that the moves come as competition with rivals like Anthropic over business tools and defense contracts is heating up, suggesting "the future of AI is probably less about porn and memes and more about business and war."