One Perfect March Madness Bracket Remains. It's a Kid's

The only perfect bracket left after the opening weekend of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments—from more than 40 million entries across all the major contests—was produced not by some college basketball expert or betting guru but an eighth grader from suburban Pittsburgh. His name is Otto Schellhammer. He is 14 years old. And despite his perfect-so-far women's bracket, he admits to knowing nothing about hoops. "I know people say this a lot about March Madness," Schellhammer told the AP , sitting beside his mom, Amy, between school and lacrosse practice on Wednesday, "but it was 100% luck. I know basically nothing about any type of basketball. I play with my friends, but I don't really watch it."

Oh, he'll be watching now. Schellhammer has correctly picked the first 48 women's games in ESPN's Tournament Challenge, leaving him just 15 away from perfection. He has Texas cutting down the nets on April 5 in Phoenix. While it's impossible to know whether there are any other perfect brackets in millions of smaller pools all across the country, the NCAA has tracked seven of the largest contests for years, said Mike Benzie, the senior director of content for NCAA Digital. This year they totaled about 36 million men's entries and 5.2 on the women's side, which means Schellhammer's is better than one-in-a-million. He's one in 41.2 million.

Most people have heard that picking a perfect bracket is harder than winning the lottery, but exactly how hard is it? The late DePaul mathematics professor Jeffrey Bergen calculated the odds at 1 in 9.2 quintillion, assuming every game is a 50-50 proposition, or about 46 million times the number of stars in our galaxy. But unlike Schellhamer, most people have some basketball knowledge. Factor that into the equation, Bergen wrote in 2013, and the odds of going 63-0 drop to about 1 in 28 billion—or, roughly 96 times harder than winning the Powerball jackpot. In the ESPN competition, the quest for a perfect men's bracket ended Sunday night in the 44th game of the tournament. Still, that run of 43 consecutive winning picks broke the record on the ESPN platform for its men's contest.

Schellhammer still has a long way to go: The best start in the ESPN women's competition is 57 correct picks, which happened last year. To beat that, he would need to win each of the Sweet 16 games on Friday and Saturday to reach 56-0, and then win the first two games in the Elite Eight starting Sunday—though at that point, why not just win 'em all?