3 Killed in Hawaii Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon near a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, killing three people and injuring two, authorities said. The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed at Kalalau Beach, the Kauai Fire Department said. The beach is on the Na Pali Coast on Kauai's north shore. Police said the two survivors were transported to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment, the AP reports. The US Coast Guard said the helicopter crashed around 100 yards offshore, reports Hawaii News Now. Officials identified the helicopter as being operated by Airborne Aviation.
Helicopter tours are a popular way to explore the cliffs, beaches, and waterfalls lining the Na Pali Coast, which is otherwise only accessible by hiking or boat. Airborne Aviation is one of the most trusted helicopter companies in Hawaii, with a reputation built around rescue work and firefighting as well as tourism, but the Na Pali route, "with sheer cliffs, confined geography, sudden changes in visibility, rotating winds, downdrafts, and very little margin for error when conditions shift or judgment is tested," is notorious for crashes, reports Beat of Hawaii.
- "With aloha and heavy hearts, we extend our deepest condolences to to the families and loved ones of the three people who died," said Kauai County spokeswoman Meghan Wright. "To the two survivors, we are holding you close in our thoughts and hoping for your full recovery. Kauai is a place that moves people deeply, and days like this remind us how fragile the moments we seek here can be. Our hearts are with everyone touched by this tragedy."