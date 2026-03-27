3 Killed in Hawaii Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon near a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, killing three people and injuring two, authorities said. The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed at Kalalau Beach, the Kauai Fire Department said. The beach is on the Na Pali Coast on Kauai's north shore. Police said the two survivors were transported to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment, the AP reports. The US Coast Guard said the helicopter crashed around 100 yards offshore, reports Hawaii News Now. Officials identified the helicopter as being operated by Airborne Aviation.