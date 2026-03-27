Senate Approves Funds for Homeland Security, Minus ICE

The Senate early Friday morning approved Homeland Security funds to pay Transportation Security Administration agents and most other agencies, but not the immigration enforcement operations at the heart of the budget impasse that has jammed airports, disrupted travel, and imposed financial hardship on workers. The deal, which the Senate approved unanimously without a roll call, next goes to the House, which is expected to consider it Friday, the AP reports. "We can get at least a lot of the government opened up again and then we'll go from there," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune. "Obviously, we'll still have some work ahead of us."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the outcome could have been reached weeks ago, and vowed that his party would continue fighting to ensure Trump's "rogue" immigration operation "does not get more funding without serious reform." He said the deal, approved at 2:20am Friday, was "exactly what we wanted," NBC News reports.