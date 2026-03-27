A Baseball Star Sues His Parents

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is suing his parents, accusing them of quietly siphoning off millions while overseeing his money. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Philadelphia, the 29-year-old alleges Daniel and Lisa Bohm set up multiple LLCs to hold his baseball earnings and then diverted funds for their own use, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer . He's seeking at least $3 million in damages, a full accounting, and control of the entities tied to his finances and real estate.

The complaint says the arrangement began in 2019, when Bohm said his parents told him that they needed a 10% stake in the LLCs "on paper" to manage his affairs, but that all assets remained his. Instead, he alleges, they moved money from his personal accounts into company accounts, and used the latter to pay their own expenses. In a statement through their attorney, Bohm's parents denied any misappropriation and said they are "deeply saddened by the allegations," per Yahoo Sports.

Bohm's lawyer says a detailed financial review is underway. Bohm, the third overall pick in 2018, homered in the Phillies' Opening Day win on Thursday. "I'm not going to address any personal matters right now," he told reporters afterward. "I'll answer any questions about the game." He's made about $20 million so far in his career, according to Spotrac.