White House AI, Crypto Czar Says His Time Is Up

Venture capitalist David Sacks is trading his "AI and Crypto Czar" title for a broader tech advisory role in President Trump's White House. Sacks told Bloomberg on Thursday that he has exhausted the 130 days he was allowed to serve as a special government employee and will now become co-chair of the President's Council of Advisers on Science & Technology. The outside advisory group, made up of experts from industry and academia, offers evidence-based guidance to the president on science, technology, and innovation policy, CNBC reports. New members announced this week include billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Jensen Huang.