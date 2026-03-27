Iran War Is Doing a Number on Gold Prices

Gold just notched a milestone no investor wanted: its steepest weekly drop since 1983. The metal slid 11% over the past week and is now down more than 14% since the war with Iran began—despite its reputation as a go-to refuge in times of turmoil, reports CNN. The conflict has pushed up energy prices and stoked inflation worries, but it's also reshaping expectations for interest rates and currencies in ways that are undercutting gold. With the Federal Reserve now expected to keep rates on hold rather than cut further, yields on bonds look more attractive—bad news for an asset that pays no income.