Politics | Transportation Security Administration Trump Signs Order to Pay TSA Workers Directive comes after measure to end funding impasse stalls in Congress By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 27, 2026 2:38 PM CDT Copied President Trump speaks during an event with farmers on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Trump is stepping around Congress to get airport security workers paid. He signed a directive on Friday ordering the Department of Homeland Security to pay TSA employees, reports the Wall Street Journal. Details were not immediately clear on when the money would move. Technically, Trump doesn't appear to have signed an executive order: Bloomberg and the Hill use the term "memo." Either way, the move comes after a measure to solve the DHS funding impasse stalled in Congress. "America's air travel system has reached its breaking point," Trump said in the memo authorizing payments, per the AP. It directs the White House budget director and the DHS chief to find federal funds that have a "reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations" to pay TSA workers, who have gone unpaid for six weeks. The memo describes the situation at airports round the US as an "unprecedented emergency." Read These Next A star MLB player just sued his parents. Bahamian sharks have a lot going on in their systems. US flight attendant vanishes during a layover. US is one of 3 'no' votes on UN measure condemning slavery. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error