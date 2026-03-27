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Iran war

At Least 2 More Weeks of War, Rubio Tells G7

The fight 'is not ours,' French military official says
Posted Mar 27, 2026 5:23 PM CDT
At Least 2 More Weeks of War, Rubio Tells G7
EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, center, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, from left, Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot...   (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)

The timeline for the Iran war has changed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday. In a closed-door session with G7 foreign ministers in France, Rubio said the US now expects the war to last another two to four weeks, Axios reports, stretching beyond the four- to six-week window that President Trump has publicly cited. Rubio also reportedly told his counterparts the US is edging toward holding serious talks with Tehran, though communication is indirect and slowed by Iranian officials' efforts to avoid being tracked. Topics discussed included:

  • Iran's leadership: Rubio described confusion over who is calling the shots in Iran and said at least two senior Iranian officials favor negotiations but need signoff from top leadership, according to people familiar with the meeting. Rubio told allies the US doesn't need help reopening the Strait of Hormuz now but wants G7 participation in a postwar maritime mission to stop Iran from controlling the vital waterway.
  • G7 reaction: Divisions with the US were evident, per the AP, with French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin saying that the war "is not ours." British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also acknowledged differences with the US and said Britain, too, favors a diplomatic approach. Still, the G7 attendees agreed to call for an immediate halt to attacks against civilians and urge the reopening of the strait to international shipping.

  • Ukraine: Russia's long-running attacks on Ukraine also were discussed. US allies expressed concern that the fighting in the Middle East would divert US attention from a commitment to Ukraine. Also, Rubio bluntly rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's assertion that the Trump administration is demanding Kyiv hand over its eastern Donbas region to Russia to receive American security guarantees in any ceasefire plan, per the AP. "That's a lie," Rubio said, adding, "It's unfortunate he would say that because he knows that's not true and that's not what he was told."

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