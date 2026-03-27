At Least 2 More Weeks of War, Rubio Tells G7

The timeline for the Iran war has changed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday. In a closed-door session with G7 foreign ministers in France, Rubio said the US now expects the war to last another two to four weeks, Axios reports, stretching beyond the four- to six-week window that President Trump has publicly cited. Rubio also reportedly told his counterparts the US is edging toward holding serious talks with Tehran, though communication is indirect and slowed by Iranian officials' efforts to avoid being tracked. Topics discussed included: