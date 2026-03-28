Forbes Has a New Estimate of Trump's Net Worth

President Trump's bank account, at least on paper, is looking markedly fatter in Forbes' latest deep dive . The magazine pegs the president's net worth at $7.3 billion as of September—up $3 billion in a year—largely on the back of postelection crypto gains and a stock market that's still rewarding his social media company despite sagging revenues and big losses. Forbes estimates Trump's various cryptocurrency holdings and cash at $2.4 billion, including about $709 million in a meme coin launched around his second inauguration, as well as hundreds of millions tied to the family's World Liberty Financial venture and its dollar-pegged stablecoin.

The Trump family receives 75% of the WLF tokens it sells, plus a portion of stablecoin returns, the Wall Street Journal reported in December. Trump Media & Technology Group, parent company of Truth Social, accounts for another $2 billion, even after its stock price has been more than halved. The rest of his financial picture is old-school Trump: about $1.3 billion in golf clubs and resorts, $1.2 billion in real estate, and a revived branding-and-licensing machine worth roughly $500 million, plus planes, pensions, and some lingering legal liabilities.

Trump's crypto ventures have raised Democrats' eyebrows, including those of Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, per NJ.com. "It's the biggest scandal in the history of the presidency," Murphy said earlier this month, alleging "a backdoor bribery scheme in which any CEO or foreign oligarch can send [Trump] money secretly through his crypto coin scam in exchange for favors." The president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has countered that narrative, calling crypto "common sense" and "good for America." Check out Forbes' full asset-by-asset breakdown and methodology here.