Pageant Contestant Calmly Handles Onstage Veneer Issue

An 18-year-old pageant hopeful in Thailand just turned a dental mishap into a lesson in composure, People reports. Kamolwan Chanago was in the middle of her introductory speech at the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 preliminaries in Bangkok on Wednesday when her top veneers came loose, briefly jumbling her words, according to the AP. She quickly turned away, adjusted them, then pivoted back to the crowd and carried on.

Video of the moment shows Chanago resuming her walk in a pink gown and fur stole, twirling and posing as the audience applauded. "She handled this better than most of us handle a bad hair day," one spectator said, while another called the moment "so impressive" despite being "embarrassing." A Miss Grand International spokesperson described it as a "minor and unexpected incident" and praised Chanago's "professionalism and composure." The Miss Grand Thailand finale, featuring 77 contestants vying for a spot at October's Miss Grand International 2026 pageant in India, took place Saturday. Patthama Jitsawat of Chonburi took home the crown, according to the Nation.

As E! Online reports, LeAnn Rimes suffered a similar mishap last year at a show. "I was on stage in the middle of 'One Way Ticket' [and] I feel something pop in my mouth," she said on Instagram after it happened. "I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front and it fell out in the middle of my song." She said she "ran to the side of the stage and popped it back in, and then just went on singing."