7M Student Borrowers Are Set to Receive an Unwanted Letter

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are about to be kicked out of a short-lived repayment plan that a federal court shut down earlier this month. CBS News and the AP report that, per the Department of Education, roughly 7.5 million borrowers enrolled in the Biden administration's SAVE income-driven repayment program will begin receiving notices on Friday telling them to pick a new plan, with payments to start up again as soon as this summer. The borrowers have remained in forbearance since July 2024, as lawsuits moved through the courts. Beginning July 1 of this year, however, loan servicers will give each borrower 90 days to choose a different repayment option—almost all of which will mean higher monthly bills.

The SAVE program, created under former President Biden to ease student debt, cut payments to as little as 5% of discretionary income for some borrowers and offered forgiveness after as few as 10 years for smaller original loan amounts. The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit invalidated the plan earlier this month, and the Education Department, now under the Trump administration and helmed by Linda McMahon, calls it "illegal" and based on a "false promise of student loan forgiveness and artificially low monthly payments." Nicholas Kent, the undersecretary of education, says the new stance is straightforward: "If you take out a loan, you must pay it back."

Borrowers and advocates describe a sense of whiplash. With payments paused under SAVE but interest still accruing since a ruling last summer, some will now owe more than before. "You're talking about a pressing current affordability crisis, and you took away the most affordable plan option," says Alexander Lundrigan of the Young Invincibles advocacy group. Mike Pierce of the Protect Borrowers organization said borrowers are again being told "it's time to pay and you have no good options."