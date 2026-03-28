COVID's Latest Variant Stands Out From the Rest

A coronavirus offshoot that spent years lurking in the background is now surfacing in US data—and scientists are watching it closely, but not panicking. The variant, called BA.3.2 and nicknamed "cicada" (like the insect that also stays hidden underground before emerging), has turned up in wastewater across the country and in at least 25 states, according to the CDC, as well as in more than 20 other nations, per Today . In some European countries, the variant now accounts for up to 30% of cases, reports USA Today . Cases in the US remain relatively low, yet the strain stands out due to an unusually large number of mutations in its spike protein, which help the virus slip past immune defenses, Today notes.

BA.3.2 is a descendant of an early omicron offshoot first found in South Africa in 2022. Unlike most recent variants, which are closely related to each other, cicada is genetically distinct, with 70 to 75 changes in its spike protein alone. Lab work suggests those changes allow it to dodge antibodies generated by vaccination or previous infection more effectively than other strains. At the same time, some of those same mutations may make it latch onto human cells less efficiently, which could limit how easily it spreads.

So far, real-world data is somewhat reassuring. The World Health Organization has labeled BA.3.2 a "variant under monitoring," but experts say there's no evidence it's causing more severe illness or surging hospitalizations where it's circulating. It hasn't overtaken currently dominant variants like XFG and NB.1.8.1, and global health agencies say it hasn't shown a clear growth advantage. Symptoms appear similar to other recent COVID infections: cough, fever, sore throat, congestion, fatigue, headache, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, and gastrointestinal issues.

Existing tools still appear to help. The current JN.1-based vaccines are expected to continue protecting against serious disease, even if they're less effective at blocking infection with BA.3.2. Antiviral medications remain active against the new strain. Public health officials say standard precautions still apply: Test if you have symptoms, stay home when sick, consider masking in crowded indoor spaces, and talk to a doctor about a booster—especially if you're older, have underlying health conditions, or it's been more than six to 12 months since your last shot or infection. Northeastern has more on what you should know.