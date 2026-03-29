14-Year-Old Secures Spot on Vermont Governor Ballot

Vermont's race for governor will include a candidate who still has homework. Dean Roy, a 14-year-old freshman at Stowe High School, has secured a spot on the state's November 3 general election ballot, becoming the first under-18 candidate to do so, reports Newsweek . He did it by forming his own third party, the Freedom and Unity Party. Unlike most states, Vermont law sets no minimum age for gubernatorial candidates, requiring only four years of residency.

"I know it sounds crazy, a 14-year-old running for governor, but honestly, look at the people in charge right now," says Roy, who previously served as a legislative page at the Statehouse, per the AP. "They've been doing this forever and things still aren't working." Roy does not align himself with either major party and calls housing Vermont's biggest problem. His campaign site describes him as a Nordic skier, runner, maple syrup maker, and Formula One fan.