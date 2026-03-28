12 Tons of Chocolate Goes Missing Before Easter Rush

Easter candy shoppers in Europe may be hunting for more than eggs this year. Nestlé says an entire truckload of its new KitKat line—about 12 tons, or 413,793 bars—vanished between its factory in central Italy and a distribution site in Poland. The company said Friday that "the vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found," adding that it's working with local authorities and logistics partners to track them down. Nestlé warned the theft could leave store shelves short of KitKats ahead of the Easter rush and cautioned that the bars might surface through unofficial sellers, CBS News reports.