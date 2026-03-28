Ukraine to Help Gulf States Fight Iranian Drones

Ukraine is moving to deepen military ties with Gulf states in the face of the Iran war as it shares its battlefield experience in shooting down drones and missiles. On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had reached defense understandings with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, following a similar deal with Saudi Arabia a day earlier during his unannounced tour of the region. Qatar's defense ministry said its agreement includes cooperation on countering missile and drone threats, joint technological projects, investment, and sharing expertise on unmanned aerial systems, Le Monde reports.

Zelensky said Ukraine has already signed 10-year security agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar and expects to shortly finalize a similar agreement with the UAE, per the AP. Gulf countries are confronting drone and missile attacks linked to Iran, which has launched aerial strikes in response to US-Israeli attacks. Ukraine has grown into one of the world's leading producers of cutting-edge, battle-tested drone interceptors that are cheap and effective. They are playing a key part in its defense against Russia's onslaught.

In return for its aid to Gulf countries, Ukraine is seeking more high-end air-defense missiles that they possess and that Kyiv needs to counter Russia's attacks. Details of the agreement were not made public. Kyiv has suggested that Gulf states could use Ukrainian interceptors in place of their more expensive air-defense missiles, freeing up those systems for Ukraine's needs. "Protection must be sufficient everywhere," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is "ready to support those who support us."