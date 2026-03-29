Luke Murray Takes Spotlight From Father

Bill Murray's cheering for his son has paid off, in a couple of ways. Boston College on Thursday named Luke Murray, a UConn assistant, its new men's basketball coach, handing him his first head job after back-to-back national titles with the Huskies. Boston College's athletic director called Murray a key figure in shaping a championship program and praised his "sophisticated offensive vision," USA Today reports, a reputation backed by UConn's top-ranked KenPom offense in 2024 and No. 3 finish the year before.

Murray, 40, will stay with UConn through its current NCAA tournament run, which continues Sunday afternoon against Duke, per CBS Sports, with the winner going to the Final Four. At Boston College, he steps into a program that has been stuck in neutral since 2010, logging just two winning seasons in 15 years and struggling to draw fans, per USA Today. He replaces Earl Grant, who went 72-92 over five seasons. Murray's actor father has been a entertaining fixture at his son's tournament games, per Yahoo Sports, loudly rooting for UConn.