Israeli Police Bar Cardinal From Palm Sunday Mass

Israeli police prevented Catholic leaders from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Mass on the Christian holiday of Palm Sunday for the first time in centuries, the Latin Patriarchate said Sunday. Jerusalem's major holy sites are closed because of the Iran war, including the church, as the city has come under frequent fire from Iranian missiles. The Catholic Church called the police decision "a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure," the AP reports. It prevented two of the church's top religious leaders, including Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and the head of the Custos in the Holy Land, from celebrating Palm Sunday at the place where Christians believe Jesus was crucified.

Police said they had notified the Catholic Church on Saturday that no Mass could take place on Palm Sunday because of safety considerations, the lack of access for emergency vehicles in narrow alleys of the Old City, and lack of adequate shelter. The Latin Patriarchate said the Church of the Holy Sepulchre has been hosting Masses that aren't open to the public since the war began on Feb. 28, and it was unclear why Sunday's Mass and access by the two priests was different. "It's a very, very sacred day for Christians and in our opinion there was no justification for such a decision or such an action," said Farid Jubran, spokesperson for the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Jubran said that the church had requested permission from the police for a few religious leaders to enter the church for a private Mass on Sunday—not one that was open to the public. The Patriarchate said the decision impeded freedom of worship and the status quo in Jerusalem. The traditional Palm Sunday procession normally sees tens of thousands of Christians from around the world walk from the Mount of Olives down the narrow, hilly streets toward the Old City, waving palm fronds and singing. The Patriarchate canceled the traditional processional last week because of safety concerns.

Pizzaballa celebrated Mass in the nearby St. Savior's Monastery, a soaring marble church located next to an underground music school that the Israeli military has deemed a safe shelter space. Later on Sunday, Pizzaballa held a prayer for peace at the Dominus Flevit Shrine on the Mount of Olives. He didn't mention the morning's issue. Italy lodged a formal protest with Israeli authorities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday evening that there was no "malicious intent."