Israel to Expand Invasion in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his military will extend its ground operations deeper into southern Lebanon. At a news conference, he said the military would expand what he called a "security belt" to prevent potential incursions and push anti-tank missile fire farther from Israel's northern border, NBC News reports. His defense minister had brought up the possibility last week. Israel's campaign in southern Lebanon began after Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire on Israel following the first US-Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28. Since March 2, nearly 1,200 people have been reported killed and more than 3,400 wounded in Lebanon, while 19 people have been killed in Israel. Also on Sunday: