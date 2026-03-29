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Iran war

Israel to Expand Invasion in Southern Lebanon

Pakistan says it's hosting peace talks, but US and Iran don't confirm
Posted Mar 29, 2026 4:37 PM CDT
Israel to Expand Invasion in Southern Lebanon
Women hold posters showing Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, Al-Mayadeen TV reporter Fatima Ftouni and cameraman Ali Ftouni during their funeral at a temporary cemetery in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, March 29, 2026.   (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his military will extend its ground operations deeper into southern Lebanon. At a news conference, he said the military would expand what he called a "security belt" to prevent potential incursions and push anti-tank missile fire farther from Israel's northern border, NBC News reports. His defense minister had brought up the possibility last week. Israel's campaign in southern Lebanon began after Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire on Israel following the first US-Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28. Since March 2, nearly 1,200 people have been reported killed and more than 3,400 wounded in Lebanon, while 19 people have been killed in Israel. Also on Sunday:

  • Reaction in Lebanon: Civilians displaced by war ripped the announcement. Mohammad Doghman, who fled the southern city of Nabatieh, called Israel "an expansionist state." Many fear that the invasion will be a pretext to a new occupation, per the AP. "They take it, and we take it back again, like every time," said Mohammad Wansa, who's living in a tent in central Beirut. "We will return to our homes; we will return to them."
  • The toll: Humanitarian groups have warned about the scale of the damage to residential neighborhoods and the rising civilian toll, per NBC. Netanyahu's announcement has also drew international concern that Israel could pursue a long-term operation in Lebanon similar to its conduct of the war in Gaza. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the "Gaza model must not be replicated in Lebanon" and urged both Hezbollah and Israel to stop fighting. Israeli officials say their forces won't pull out of southern Lebanon until their civilians are safe from Hezbollah, per the Wall Street Journal.

  • Possible negotiations: Pakistan announced that it will soon host talks between the US and Iran, though there was no word from Washington or Tehran about the idea. It also wasn't clear whether any discussions be direct or indirect. Pakistan hosted top diplomats from Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia for talks about resolving the war on Sunday. The talks were scheduled to continue Monday, but Pakistan said the diplomats had left.
  • American warning: The US Embassy in Baghdad, in a statement posted Sunday on X, warned that Iran and allied militias "may intend to target the American Universities in Baghdad, Sulaymaniyah, and Dohuk, along with other universities perceived to be associated with the United States," after Iran threatened American universities across the Middle East. It reiterated a warning for US citizens to leave the country, per the AP.

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