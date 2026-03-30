Art Masterpieces Stolen in Brazen 3-Minute Heist

A three-minute raid at a countryside museum villa in northern Italy has stripped the private museum of three major French works, authorities say. Four masked intruders hit the Magnani Rocca Foundation near Parma on March 22, forcing the main door and heading straight to the "French Room" on the first floor, according to Italian media cited by the BBC . They left with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Les Poissons, Paul Cézanne's Still Life with Cherries, and Henri Matisse's Odalisque on the Terrace—paintings the regional broadcaster TGR values at a combined $10.3 million, with the Renoir alone reportedly worth nearly $7 million.

The thieves fled over a fence after the alarm sounded, which the foundation believes cut short a larger plan. The institution described the group as "structured and organized"; Parma Today reports it took place between 2am and 4am. Italy's Carabinieri and the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit in Bologna are now leading the investigation; the theft was disclosed to the public on Sunday. The heist follows a high-profile jewel robbery at the Louvre in Paris last October and is being counted among Italy's most significant recent art thefts. The foundation is home to the art collection of art historian Luigi Magnani, AFP reports.