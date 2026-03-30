Israel Suspends Reserves After 'Revenge' Comment

Israel has sidelined an entire reserve battalion from the occupied West Bank after one of its soldiers, caught on camera detaining CNN journalists, said they were acting out of "revenge" against Palestinians, reports the New York Times. The CNN crew, filming an illegal settler outpost near the Palestinian village of Tayasir, reported that a cameraman was put in a chokehold and that the crew was held for about two hours. The network has its own account of the incident here. But it wasn't just the rough treatment of the journalists that became an issue: In footage from the scene, a soldier was recorded saying the West Bank was "for the Jews" and linking their actions to the death of an Israeli teenager in a March 21 car collision involving a Palestinian driver.