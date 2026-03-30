Powerball Winner Accused of Burglary

A giant jackpot hasn't kept the handcuffs away from James Farthing. The 51-year-old Kentuckian—winner of a $167.3 million Powerball prize with his mother and girlfriend in April 2025—has been arrested for the fourth time since his win, reports the Courier-Journal. This time, it's for the head-scratching charge of burglary. Police say Farthing entered a Lexington home on Saturday and made off—in a black Porsche—with $12,000 in cash, reports Lex18. Officers later found him in the parking lot of a nearby casino and race track, per the Guardian.