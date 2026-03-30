Powerball Winner Accused of Burglary

A giant jackpot hasn't kept the handcuffs away from James Farthing. The 51-year-old Kentuckian—winner of a $167.3 million Powerball prize with his mother and girlfriend in April 2025—has been arrested for the fourth time since his win, reports the Courier-Journal. This time, it's for the head-scratching charge of burglary. Police say Farthing entered a Lexington home on Saturday and made off—in a black Porsche—with $12,000 in cash, reports Lex18. Officers later found him in the parking lot of a nearby casino and race track, per the Guardian.
Officers tacked on charges of marijuana possession upon his arrest, and Farthing posted a $10,000 bond on Sunday. The latest case adds to a growing list of legal problems: Farthing already faces charges in Scott County for allegedly trying to intimidate someone involved in a legal proceeding and in Fayette County for wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of a November hit-and-run. Days after his jackpot was announced, he was arrested in Florida, where authorities say he kicked a deputy in the face.